Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American Tower by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,390,000 after acquiring an additional 831,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.31.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $229.75 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

