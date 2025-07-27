Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) versus Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Critical Comparison

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -2.13% N/A -2.31% Saker Aviation Services 6.08% 17.60% 15.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Saker Aviation Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $223.75 million 0.17 -$11.47 million ($0.09) -6.57 Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.85 $1.25 million $0.54 14.41

Saker Aviation Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saker Aviation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saker Aviation Services beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group



Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services. The company also leases office space; operates its ticket counters; and maintains a maintenance office for its maintenance staff and for storage of aircraft records, spare parts, and consumables. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of eleven passenger aircraft and three cargo aircraft. Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

About Saker Aviation Services



Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

