Critical Contrast: First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) & First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and First Financial Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $545.12 million 0.75 -$92.41 million ($1.27) -3.91 First Financial Bankshares $578.59 million 9.01 $223.51 million $1.72 21.19

Profitability

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Foundation and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -13.06% -0.08% -0.01% First Financial Bankshares 31.01% 14.69% 1.75%

Volatility & Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Foundation and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bankshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than First Foundation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats First Foundation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

