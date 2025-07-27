Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Zoom Communications worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,575. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,017 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,703 in the last three months. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

