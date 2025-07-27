First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 53,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,467,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

CRM opened at $269.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.07 and its 200 day moving average is $283.98. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,910,942.33. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,479 shares of company stock worth $9,091,796 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

