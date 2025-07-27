Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 271,581 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,581 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.65. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

