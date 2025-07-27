Phoenix Financial Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

