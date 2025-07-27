Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,819.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,711.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,597.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,898.57 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $36.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.