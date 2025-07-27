Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,295 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 78,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 45,193 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.29 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

