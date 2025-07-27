Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.77 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $597,379,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $391,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vertiv by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after purchasing an additional 990,361 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 10,482.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 846,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,168,000 after purchasing an additional 838,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

