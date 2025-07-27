Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of ELV opened at $289.11 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.40 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

