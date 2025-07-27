iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $137.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

