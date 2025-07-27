Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 32 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after buying an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,192,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,541,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $356.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $352.29 and a one year high of $584.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.74.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,536. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.56.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

