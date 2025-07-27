Phoenix Financial Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $801.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $838.88 and its 200 day moving average is $857.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.05.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

