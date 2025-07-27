Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Lennar Trading Up 1.6%

Lennar stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.