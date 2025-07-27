Equitable Trust Co. Sells 116 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.95.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5%

ATO opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $167.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

