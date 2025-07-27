StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stake Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in StoneX Group by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in StoneX Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 168,098 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX opened at $94.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.54. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John Radziwill purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,520,400. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 16,098 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,368,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,703.04. This represents a 34.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,262 shares of company stock worth $10,534,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

