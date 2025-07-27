Equitable Trust Co. Sells 121 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.43.

NYSE GEV opened at $644.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.35. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $651.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

