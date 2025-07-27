Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 2,411 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 403,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 275,129 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 241,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on PRDO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sunitha Araamudhu sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $438,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,804.79. This trade represents a 29.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,036.76. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.