Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 53 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $935.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $414.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $992.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $983.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,037.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,171.50. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,510. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.