Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 142,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Intel Stock Down 8.5%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.