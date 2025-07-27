Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,370 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 93,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:IIPR opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 50.30%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

