Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $379.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.