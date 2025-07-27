Cetera Investment Advisers Has $29.31 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,584 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.93% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.