Assetmark Inc. Purchases 19,458 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $528,465,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 897.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.09.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,853,094.50. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TYL opened at $555.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $574.26 and a 200-day moving average of $578.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

