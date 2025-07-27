Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $33,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 148,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $122.23 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

