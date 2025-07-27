General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in General Dynamics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $313.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.67 and its 200-day moving average is $272.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $322.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

