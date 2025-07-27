Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after buying an additional 554,388 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 832,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $5,348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,077,243.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.