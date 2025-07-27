Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $49.09 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.