one8zero8 LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

one8zero8 LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 209.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.22.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

