10,715 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after purchasing an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $82.80.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

