Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Raised by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for 3.2% of one8zero8 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $32,816,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 56.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

