Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $11.90 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

