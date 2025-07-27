Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 3,490 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 272,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $233.02 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $235.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

