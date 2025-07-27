Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 11,446 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

