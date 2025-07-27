Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 370 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,786,000 after buying an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.4%

IDA stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.87 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

