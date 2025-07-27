Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,937,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $546.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.14. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.73.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

