Dudley Capital Management LLC Buys 3,126 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $290.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $292.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.