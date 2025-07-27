Dudley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

