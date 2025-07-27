Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $585.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $558.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $586.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.