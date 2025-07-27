LPL Financial LLC Sells 164,412 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,964,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,840,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners in Financial Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $454.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $455.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.91 and a 200 day moving average of $404.59. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

