10,511 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,853 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,384,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

