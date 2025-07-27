RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,618 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $38,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

