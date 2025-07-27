Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 104,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 414.56% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.52%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.