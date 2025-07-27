Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Head-To-Head Analysis

FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FXCM and Interactive Brokers Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FXCM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $9.60 billion 11.54 $755.00 million $1.94 33.76

Profitability

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than FXCM.

This table compares FXCM and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FXCM N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 9.78% 4.92% 0.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of FXCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FXCM has a beta of -2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 343% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FXCM and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FXCM 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $59.38, suggesting a potential downside of 9.35%. Given FXCM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FXCM is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats FXCM on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FXCM

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary and simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. It offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York. On March 23, 2023, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Global Brokerage, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. On May 19, 2023, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, the company offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. It serves institutional and individual customers through electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

