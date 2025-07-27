RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 231,370 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 647,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,611,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,097,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 395,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the sale, the director owned 29,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,157.01. The trade was a 48.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.