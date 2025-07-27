RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 96,182 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,182 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 2.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.42% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $51,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.16 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

