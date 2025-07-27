Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,847 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.08 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

