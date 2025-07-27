RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 553.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,317,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 906,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.93. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

