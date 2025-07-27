Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) versus Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Head-To-Head Review

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Healthcare Triangle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $283.47 million 1.97 -$42.71 million ($1.33) -13.81 Healthcare Triangle $11.70 million 2.39 -$5.97 million ($0.90) -0.08

Profitability

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics. Fulgent Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -13.94% -2.19% -2.02% Healthcare Triangle -51.43% N/A -94.68%

Volatility & Risk

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fulgent Genetics and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Healthcare Triangle on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

